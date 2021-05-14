Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $188.42 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.39% of Principal Financial Group worth $188,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

