Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $193.98 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,191,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.57% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $193,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,950,000 after buying an additional 332,720 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.77%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

