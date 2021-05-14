Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $194.56 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.28% of Insight Enterprises worth $194,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000.

NSIT stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $104.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

