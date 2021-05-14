Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $195.20 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $195,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $131,850,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $244.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.84 and its 200 day moving average is $246.81.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

