Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $200.80 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491,341 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.66% of Schlumberger worth $200,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Schlumberger stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

