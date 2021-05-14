Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $203.24 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.66% of Prudential Financial worth $203,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU opened at $105.80 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

