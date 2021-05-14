Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $210.24 Million Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.36% of AMERCO worth $210,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $35,882,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,331,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $612.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.70. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $277.21 and a 52 week high of $657.86.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

