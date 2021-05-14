Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $211.80 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,424,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.81% of Huntsman worth $211,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

HUN opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

