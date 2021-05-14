Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.97% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $182,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after buying an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $108,545,000 after buying an additional 483,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,566 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $82,977,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $151.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

