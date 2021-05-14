Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $208,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,730,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 38,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.09.

BNS opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

