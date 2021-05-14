Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 14,528 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.79% of United Bankshares worth $200,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

