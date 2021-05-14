Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,865,442 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 113.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Unilever worth $211,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter.

UL opened at $60.25 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

