Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 42,243 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.63% of The J. M. Smucker worth $206,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $136.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

