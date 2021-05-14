Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 4,865 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Moody’s worth $181,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Moody’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2,136.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 91,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 87,688 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $328.84 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $243.13 and a one year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.19 and its 200 day moving average is $288.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

