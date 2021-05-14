Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 84,088 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $185,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

MMC opened at $134.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.56. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $139.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

