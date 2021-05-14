Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.59% of Universal Health Services worth $185,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $103,554,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $60,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,214,000 after purchasing an additional 120,632 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $159.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.