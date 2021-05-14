Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $216,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $518.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.53 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,733 shares of company stock worth $10,551,668. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

