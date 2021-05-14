Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.69% of Stifel Financial worth $207,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SF. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,145,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 over the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

