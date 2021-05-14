Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of Vipshop worth $191,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after acquiring an additional 497,503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $172,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

