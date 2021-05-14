Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,827,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.15% of Old National Bancorp worth $195,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after acquiring an additional 327,933 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,391 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

