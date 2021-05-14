Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,654,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,868 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.51% of Sterling Bancorp worth $191,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,872,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after purchasing an additional 750,861 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 715,194 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $26.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

STL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.