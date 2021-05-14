Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 100,365 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.10% of MasTec worth $207,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in MasTec by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 545,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,252 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Insiders sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTZ. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

