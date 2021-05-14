Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 134,778 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134,778 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.26% of GATX worth $212,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in GATX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of GATX stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on GATX. Cowen upped their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $44,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,385.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,815,526 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.