Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,619 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $191,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average of $143.66. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

