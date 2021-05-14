Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 184,831 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.60% of UFP Industries worth $190,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,065,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,587 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,899 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other UFP Industries news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI opened at $82.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFPI. DA Davidson raised their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.