Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 227,299 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.59% of American Equity Investment Life worth $200,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $4,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 321,617 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,778,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,795,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

