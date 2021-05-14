Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 246,423 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,444,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,423 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.09% of Trip.com Group worth $217,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $36.01 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

