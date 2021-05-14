Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 268,985 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,551,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 268,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.59% of South State worth $184,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,073 shares of company stock worth $5,493,113. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

