Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,301 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,004,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.42% of Bank OZK worth $219,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 251,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OZK opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OZK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

