Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 353,754 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,987,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353,754 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.20% of Flex worth $197,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $12,610,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Flex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

