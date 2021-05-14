Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,634 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,082,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.92% of CBRE Group worth $193,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $238,792,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,528,000 after buying an additional 605,786 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,735,000 after buying an additional 575,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $88.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

