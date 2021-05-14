Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 47,506 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,132,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,506 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $182,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,306. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.