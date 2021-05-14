Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 497,684 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,559,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 497,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.59% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $219,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock valued at $39,410,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

