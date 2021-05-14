Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 63,656 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,618,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of Regions Financial worth $219,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

RF stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

