Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,216,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.86% of Textron worth $203,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 491,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,165 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Textron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Textron by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXT opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

