Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.46% of Diodes worth $201,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 38,055 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Diodes by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Diodes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $250,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,056.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,246 shares of company stock worth $19,257,493 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

