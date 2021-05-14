Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,983,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.18% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $200,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,204. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN opened at $57.54 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

