Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSEY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $3,121,000.

Diversey stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Diversey has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

