Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Down to $16.63

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $16.21. Diversey shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 11,418 shares changing hands.

DSEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth about $147,207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth about $43,001,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth about $8,772,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth about $7,355,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth about $3,535,000.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.