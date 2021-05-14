Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diversified Royalty had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 18.60%.

OTCMKTS BEVFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234. The firm has a market cap of $246.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Diversified Royalty from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Diversified Royalty from $2.60 to $2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

