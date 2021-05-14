dKargo Trading Down 15.8% This Week (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a market cap of $151.41 million and $1.50 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00091804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.91 or 0.01191998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00067050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00063473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00110075 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

