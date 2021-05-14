Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) fell 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Dno Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2020, its proven reserves consisted of 201.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 332.3 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 506.8 MMboe.

