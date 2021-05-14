Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DCBO stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.87. 2,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86. Docebo has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

