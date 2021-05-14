Dock (DOCK) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0997 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $68.49 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

