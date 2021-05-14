DODO Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. DODO has a market cap of $336.11 million and $32.36 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $3.04 or 0.00006029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00091991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.58 or 0.01186950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00111954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063360 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

