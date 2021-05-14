Dogecoin Price Down 11.4% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion and $21.98 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.64 or 0.00651640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,596,729,141 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

