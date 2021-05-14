Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.15

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$52.15 and traded as high as C$53.36. Dollarama shares last traded at C$53.03, with a volume of 982,566 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$16.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,544,371.78. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 over the last three months.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

