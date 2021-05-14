Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,919.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.