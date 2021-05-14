Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Trimmed by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of D opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,919.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

