Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Dominion Energy worth $259,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 62,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,873,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

D opened at $78.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,919.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

